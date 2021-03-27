PIMS: what is known about the rare but serious syndrome that affects some children after overcoming the coronavirus

In recent weeks in Chile, the death of an 11-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy was reported, both due to a condition related to COVID-19.

According to specialists, they were cases of pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome (PIMS, for its acronym in English, and also known as SIMP or MISC-C).

This condition it is not frequent and it began to be detected almost a year ago in several countries, during the first months of the pandemic.

Worldwide, it is estimated that 1 in 5,000 children people with COVID-19 develop PIMS, according to a report from the UK’s Royal School of Pediatrics and Child Health, published in February.

The Mayo Clinic in the United States rates PIMS as a “serious condition.”

Experts caution that although they have clues, there are still many questions to be resolved regarding PIMS, including what causes it and what are the risk factors.

They also say that although it is treatable, it is important to detect it early to avoid complications and fatal outcomes.

These are the keys to understanding what PIMS is and identifying the warning signs.

Few suffer from it, but it can be fatal

Most children with COVID-19 are asymptomatic or they develop mild symptoms of the disease.

However, several studies have shown that after overcoming COVID-19 a small percentage of children and young people can develop SIMP.

This syndrome causes serious complications, including inflammation of tissues and organs such as the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin or eyes, according to the Mayo Clinic website dedicated to PIMS.

PIMS is rare, but it can be serious. (Photo: Getty)

Many of the children who develop PIMS improve with prompt medical attention, but “some children get worse quickly, to the point where his life is in danger “warns the clinic.

What causes it?

It is not yet known with certainty, but it is clear that the PIMS consists of a excessive immune response related to COVID-19.

SIMP can occur in children and youth healthy and without antecedents of other diseases that overcome COVID-19 without major complications, but three to six weeks later develop an irregular immune reaction.

“The vast majority of children who develop PIMS jamas He realized who had had COVID-19 ″, Dr. Javier Bravo, director of the Chilean Pediatric Emergency Society, tells BBC Mundo.

According to Bravo, this is because children have a immature immune system that it does not generate such a great response during the infection period of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

After infection, however, there is a possibility that a disorder, a deregulation of their own defense system that causes this inflammatory response, according to Bravo.

This is what experts call a “Cytokine storm.”

Many of the children who develop PIMS had asymptomatic COVID-19. (Photo: Getty)

Cytokines are chemical messengers inflammatory diseases that are triggered in response to infection.

PIMS is not a contagious disease, but a disorder that triggers a uncontrolled response when there is no infection.

It is as if, although there is no enemy, the cells are ordered to attack and begin to call on other cells to undertake a exaggerated defense.

That reaction puts the body low a lot of pressure and puts a lot of effort into it, “like I was running a marathon all day, the physical wear is tremendous“Says Bravo.

If the situation worsens, it can affect the work of the heart, which must pump as if it had a “Lead vest”, in Bravo’s words.

This wear and tear can lead to heart failure that and even death.

PIMS and Kawasaki

The largest number of PIMS cases have been reported in children and youth among the 7 and 12 years, but cases have also been identified in infants and in patients up to 23 years of age.

Specialists insist that the key is to be aware of the red flags. (Photo: Getty)

Specialists have found many similarities between PIMS and the kawasaki disease, a disease that causes inflammation of some arteries, especially coronary arteries, and affects mostly children under 5 years of age.

Both PIMS and Kawasaki unleash an irregular immune response, and both conditions appear to be triggered by a respiratory virus.

In the case of PIMS, the trigger would be the SARS-CorV-two that causes COVID-19.

PIMS could also be associated with a genetic predispositionBut more research is still needed to identify whether and what that connection exists.

“The big question is to understand which population is susceptible,” says Dr. Alberto Paniz-Mondolfi, director of Microbiology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, where he has conducted research with PIMS patients.

Paniz-Mondolfi research in New York has shown that PIMS is more common in children of origin Latino / Hispanic and AfroBut more data is still needed to understand if there is a genetic link.

There are still many unanswered questions regarding PIMS. (Photo: Getty)

Treatment

Thanks to what is known about Kawasaki disease, it has been possible to develop a treatment to combat PIMS, according to Paniz-Mondolfi.

Treatment may include anti-inflammatory and medications to make the heart work easier, with oxygen support in some cases.

Also, as Bravo explains, it can include antibiotics, not to treat PIMS, but to rule out that there is also an infection that is going unnoticed due to PIMS.

Warning signs

As of March 1, 2021, 2,617 cases of PIMS had been reported in the United States, according to the Centers for Infectious Disease Control (CDC).

Of these cases, 33 ended with the death of the patient, which is equivalent to a 1.26%.

Bravo, however, points out that in countries like Mexico a mortality rate of up to 30%.

The first signs of PIMS may include severe stomach pain, difficulty breathing, bluish lips or face, disorientation, inability to wake up or stay awake, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Symptoms can include fever, vomiting, diarrhea, rash, and neck pain, according to the CDC.

The only way to prevent PIMS is to prevent COVID-19. (Photo: Getty)

The clinic, like the CDC, caution that “Not all children will have the same symptoms.”

For Dr. Bravo, a fever that completes three days and continued exhaustion and decay are “red flags” for seeking prompt medical help.

Specialists agree that if PIMS is detected early, it is treatable.

Prevention

“The more COVID-19 we have, the more PIMS we are going to have,” says Dr. Bravo.

“The only way to prevent PIMS is to we don’t have both COVID-19 ″.

Therefore, specialists agree that the key is to maintain hand washing, the use of face mask, social distancing and getting vaccinated to avoid the spread of SARS-CoV-2.

Regarding vaccines, Paniz-Mondolfi adds that knowing more about PIMS will be key so that, when the time comes to vaccinate children, it is known which of them should be prioritized.

