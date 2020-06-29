The page was created in Poland and tracks whoever it is but how dangerous is this?

Azteca News –

A new Web It could break with all the privacy of a person and, although it seems a new way of searching for people, the reality is that it would undermine the safety of anyone, since we are all exposed to the misuses of PimEyes.

The page originates from Poland and it has opened a dangerous door that, for the moment, many do not plan to open. Although the main message of said release is to be able to trace your own face and find out if it has been used without permission, it could also be interpreted for misuse.

This act has already been denounced by the British organization for the defense of privacy Big brother watch. Clearly, it has jeopardized the privacy of millions of people.

The use of Web It is totally friendly, when entering the link you will find a bar that is the search engine, it gives you the option to upload an image from your computer or take a Photo Instantly. Facial recognition begins to do its job and delivers results; Although it does not show social networks, it can locate the person on other pages.

The recommendations for optimal results are that the images show the face from the front, not with the filter in black and white, the face is as visible as possible. The more photos you upload, the more successful you will be.

For a more extensive search, the monthly plan has a cost of 16.79 euros and the annual has a promotion in which the monthly charges would be 11.20 euros.