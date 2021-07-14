Pimco expects global growth to moderate in 2022, sees trend towards sustainable investment

By Ross Kerber

Jul 14 (.) – Global economic growth will moderate next year but remain at a solid pace, bond management firm Pimco said on Wednesday, with a trend toward sustainable investing that could generate both risks and opportunities in some sectors.

Pimco portfolio managers Erin Browne and Geraldine Sundstrom issued the forecast in an asset allocation report released by a spokeswoman.

Managers wrote that they expect real Gross Domestic Product in developed markets to grow 6% this year as economies emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, and for expansion to moderate to 3% in 2022.

“Pegged demand, high levels of consumer savings and healthy corporate leverage ratios create a clue to private sector-driven growth,” they wrote, an undertone that should make expansion-oriented assets attractive.

Slower vaccination rates in emerging markets have delayed economic recovery, according to the report, which states that the segment’s GDP will grow by 3.5% this year and accelerate to 5% in 2022.

With global economic expansion mid-cycle, they said, one factor that could be different from previous recoveries is the growth of investment strategies and business practices focused on environmental, social and governance issues.

The trend should boost demand in sectors such as renewable energy, semiconductors and forest products, but could mean risky transitions for traditional oil and gas companies, Pimco said.

Attempts to address inequality in things like higher minimum wages and better working conditions “will inevitably have trickle-down effects on smaller companies,” the report’s authors wrote.

The document added a broader redistribution of income “could also mean more consumption throughout the economy and less propensity to save.”

(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)