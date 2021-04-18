Pilou Asbk joins the cast of ‘Aquaman 2’

Pilou Asbk (‘A War’) has become the first signing of ‘Aquaman 2‘, a sequel to the 2018 film that James Wan re-directed from a script written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick.

In turn, Wan produced the film with Peter Safran, with whom he has been working assiduously since the two first coincided in 2013 with ‘The Warren File: The Conjuring’.

No details about this sequel are currently known, including what role Asbk will play. Jason Momoa’s is for now the only other confirmed name of his cast, although it is expected that Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Dolph Lundgren, Patrick Wilson or Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will also repeat.

The premiere of this Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Entertainment production will hit theaters in (at least) the United States on December 16, 2022, four years after the premiere of the first installment.

Wan has pending the premiere next September of ‘Maligno’, his return to horror movies. Before, in June, it should premiere ‘Warren File: Forced by the demon’, a new installment of the profitable franchise this time directed by Michael Chaves (‘La llorona’) that is produced by Wan and Safran.

For his part, Asbk, known to many for being Euron Greyjoy from ‘Game of Thrones’, we have recently seen him in ‘The Investigation (The case of the submarine)’, the wonderful miniseries written and directed by Tobias Lindholm that Movistar + premiered last December.

Among his upcoming releases is ‘Samaritan’, an action film that he co-stars with Sylvester Stallone under the command of Julius Avery, a director with whom he already worked on ‘Overlord’.