The helicopter accident that ended the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and six other passengers in addition to that of the pilot, is still in full force today while the culprits are being sought. to explain why there was an accident full of unknowns. Vanessa Bryant has sued the pilot, the Island Express company, and the police officers who took pictures minutes after the plane crashed. The trial of Ara George Zobayan, the man who was driving the aircraft, has already begun, and The wife of the Lakers legend accuses him of negligence such as speeding despite the fog or little caution when evaluating weather conditions before starting the flight.

However, the representative and brother of the pilot wanted to respond to Vanessa with an appearance in court with which he excuses the deceased Zobayan and places the blame on Kobe Bryant and the rest of the companions, as revealed by the TMZ portal. “Any injury or damage to the plaintiffs or deceased was directly caused in whole or in part by the negligence or fault of the plaintiffs or deceased, including knowing and meeting the risks on a voluntary basis, and that this negligence was a factor key in the alleged damages, for which the defendant has no responsibility, “he alleged.

See this post on Instagram My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe – the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna – a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless – and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️ A shared post by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on Jan 29, 2020 at 4:59 PST

On the day of the accident, the area was covered by dense fog and visibility was very low, as authorities revealed hours after the incident. In fact, Bryant’s private helicopter was circling for 15 minutes waiting to receive clearance to travel to the player’s academy. When it crashed on a California hill, the helicopter was traveling at 296 kilometers per hour as the subsequent reports decreed.

Island Express blames Kobe and Gigi

The same media has disclosed the legal document by which the helicopter company has defended itself against the Vanessa Bryant lawsuit. According to them, “Kobe Bryant and Gianna had real knowledge of all the circumstances, particular dangers, and an appreciation of the risks involved in flying and the magnitude of these., and proceeded to face a known risk and voluntarily assumed the risk of accident or injury, preventing the (Vanessa Bryant) claim for damages from proceeding. “Furthermore, they emphasize that the incident was the result” of an unavoidable accident “because Helicopter flying is “inherently dangerous.”