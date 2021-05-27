Pilotless planes? Google bets on autonomous planes

05/27/2021

On at 16:02 CEST

Remote piloting and automated assistance is something that is slowly making its way to non-commercial flights. Compared with autonomous driving technology, these systems propose a simpler and safer trip due to the coexistence of human pilots. However, some companies are trying to turn this around.. Today, one of these startups, Merlin Labs, has announced a collaboration by which the automation of its systems will take to a fleet of 55 King Air.

The pact with the aerospace company Dynamic Aviation coincides with the appearance of Merlin Labs, which until now was carrying out a policy of maximum discretion. Now it is the first time that they will be released publicly and it seems that they have already done the first tests of their software with enough success.

Merlin Labs has explained that it has obtained a financing of 25 million dollars thanks to Google, who has contributed much of the capital of the company thanks to Larry Page, co-founder of the same. The search giant also went to great lengths to fund other autonomous driving initiatives, such as its Waymo autonomous car division.

At the moment, there is a rival company against Merlin Labs, Reliable Robotics, which is also working on making heaven a safer place thanks to to the lack of inferences on the part of human beings.