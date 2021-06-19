Pilot in Greece said trio of thieves would have killed his wife, but he would be the real murderer



The case for the murder of Caroline Crouch, allegedly at the hands of her husband Babis Anagnostopoulos, has shocked Greece.

Photo: Milos Bicanski / .

A pilot in Greece is accused of having killed his wife and then trying to make believe that a group of thieves committed the crime.

Babis Anagnostopoulos, 32, was detained by the authorities after I attended a remembrance service by Caroline Crouch on the island of Alonnisos.

The man had been falsely alleging that three thieves broke into the matrimonial home in Glyka Nera, near Athens, on May 11, and tied him up before suffocating his wife and steal € 15,000 (about $ 18,000) in cash.

But the investigation of the case yielded something else: Anagnostopoulos made up the story and he would have been responsible for the murder of his wife, who allegedly wanted to separate from him.

Inconsistencies in the suspect’s version

The BBC network report indicates that authorities identified inconsistencies in the man’s account after checking various electronic devices.

The victim’s biometric clock revealed a pulse rate on the day she died.

In addition, the suspect’s movements were monitored through his cell phone and images from security cameras in the house also cast doubt on his initial version.

For example, although Anagnostopoulos said he was tied up, the Police indicated that he was able to use his phone at times when he claimed he was not mobile.

British moved with her parents to Greece when she was just a child

Crouch, 20, was born in the UK and moved with her parents to the Aegean island in Alonnisos when she was a child.

The woman lived with Anagnostopoulos and the baby they both produced at the time of her murder.

Five days after Crouch’s death, the pilot shared a photo of his wedding with a message that read: “Always together. Goodbye my love”.

Authorities took the pilot after a memorial ceremony

After the memorial service on Thursday, detectives took him away for an interview. Once he arrived in Athens, the authorities indicated that he was a suspect in the case.

After eight hours of interview, the man would have confessed the facts.

He said they had been arguing for months due to the relationship problems they faced.