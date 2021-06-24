Pillsbury’s New Mini Sweet Biscuits Look Delish

Pillsbury has been stepping up its ready-to-eat treats lately. As much as we love their cookie dough, cinnamon rolls, and other bake-able bites, sometimes we just want our snack to be ready straight from the box. That’s certainly the case with the new Pillsbury Mini Sweet Biscuits!

These mini bites are available in chocolate chip, blueberry, honey butter, and cinnamon sugar varieties. Each of the bite-sized pieces are topped with a flavored drizzle to tie in the flavors. The chocolate chip is made with real chocolate chips, the blueberry is made with real blueberries, and all varieties are free of high fructose corn syrup, artificial flavors, and artificial colors. You can easily grab a bag to enjoy for breakfast, dessert, or snack.

Pillsbury

There’s no need to wait to try all four flavors, because they’re available on shelves now at select retailers nationwide, including Walmart, a PR rep confirmed to Best Products. Each box includes seven bags that include four Mini Sweet Biscuits. A box will cost you $ 3.97.

The Mini Sweet Biscuits are somewhat similar to the Sweet Biscuits that Pillsbury released in June 2019. They were launched in chocolate chip and blueberry flavors, and gave a sweet spin on the classic side so that it’s ideal for breakfast or a snack. You can still snag those in the refrigerated aisle, but if you don’t feel like baking, now you have another option in even more flavors.

Caitlyn Fitzpatrick Senior Editor

