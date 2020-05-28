FLORIDA – Fifty protesters placed bags of alleged shrouded “corpses” in a downtown Miami park Wednesday to honor “the lives lost by COVID-19” and protest the government’s “bad response” to unemployment caused by the pandemic.

Led by the independent Florida New Majority political organization (NewFM), protesters first staged a “funeral procession” from an unemployment office located in the northwest of the city, driving to downtown Miami with 100 plastic bags of “corpses” tied to the roof of the vehicles.

During the “funeral procession,” protesters demanded more financial aid for the unemployed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and demanded Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to “speed up” and “immediately” expand unemployment benefits for Floridians. who need it.

“Florida is a management horror on the subject of the pandemic. The governor refuses to act as it should be. There are 1.5 million unemployed … These people cannot pay their incomes and are about to stay without houses, “said Colombian Carlos Naranjo.

“We have 100 bodies representing the 100,000 people who are about to die right now; 100,000 victims in the United States, the richest and most powerful country in the entire world. One hundred thousand people who did not have to die,” emphasized Naranjo.

“I’M CLAIMING MY CHECK TO THE GOVERNOR”

At the foot of the Torch of Friendship monument, built in 1960 downtown to recognize immigrant workers from all over Latin America, Bernadette Campos indicated for her part that she went to protest because her unemployment “check” had not arrived.

“I am personally claiming my check from the governor. This is an inoperative and bad system to collect unemployment, a system that did not work for millions of unemployed people who have lost their jobs in the country,” Campos said.

Look at what an IRS spokeswoman says.

“Eight weeks have passed, I have a disabled husband and a house to attend to. I just want an answer: Governor, where’s my money?” Asked this woman, who said that she had been employed by “an American company.”

“PROCESSIONS” THROUGHOUT THE STATE

In a statement, the Florida New Majority indicated that “funeral processions” were also organized in various cities of the state to hold the governor and President Donald Trump responsible for speeding up “to convenience” the reopening of the state.

The groups Organize Florida, Jobs with Justice of Central Florida, Florida Student Power Network and Dream Defenders were also convened by NewFM on Wednesday afternoon in the cities of Miami (southeast of the state), Orlando (center), Tampa (west coast) and Jacksonville (northwest) to conduct the symbolic protest.

A child support debt could alter your aid amount, processing time, and perhaps even what your new partner receives if they file taxes together.

“While many of us are still struggling to survive, we owe months of rent and services. DeSantis is pushing people to return to work, even though that means putting our health and the lives of our families and peers at risk. work, “said Serena Pérez, director of NewFM Organizers.

“We don’t need an arbitrary reopening based on dubious data cooked up by our state government, we need unemployment checks and rent relief now!” He demanded.

According to its website, NewFM is an independent political organization that “works to increase the voting and political power of historically marginalized and excluded constituencies towards an inclusive, equitable and fair Florida.”

He was found at a car wash.

The United States surpassed the 100,000 deaths on Wednesday from the COVID-19 pandemic by accounting for 100,047, thus becoming the first country in the world to exceed that figure.

The number of infections is now 1,695,776, also the first in the world with a difference ahead of Brazil (391,222), Russia (370,680) and the United Kingdom (268,616).

.