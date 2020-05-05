Pilar Rubio is already enjoying her fifth month of pregnancy and has wanted to share the evolution of her gut with her Instagram followers while taking the opportunity to take measurements and weigh to verify that everything follows a correct process. The collaborator of ‘El Hormiguero’ and wife of Sergio Ramos, has not stopped sharing the exercises she performs daily to maintain the figure, adapting all of them to each week of gestation.

But the young woman is in one of the most beautiful moments because she has begun to feel new sensations, such as her baby’s first kicks. “I begin to notice how it moves, how it stands, especially at night when I lie down. That’s a good sign“She confessed. And despite the fact that the situation is especially atypical, Pilar is enjoying herself in the company of her husband and her three children, with whom she is spending more time than usual doing multiple and fun activities.

“Week 24 of pregnancy: it is time to measure and weigh yourself. In week 24 I start to have new sensations. The typical kicks, so I’m very happy. It had been many days since I weighed myself, and I have decided to measure myself and weigh myself every week because it is good to keep a check so as not to overdo it, especially now that we are living in such an atypical situation contrary to our daily routine. Before pregnancy I weighed 59-60 kg and I measured 1.72. Each woman has to adjust her weight gain taking as a reference her pre-pregnancy situation.“he expressed through Instagram.

With the virtual company of his followers he has taken the opportunity to take measures and has confessed that his waist “measures 1,67 and has increased 20 centimeters“In the same way it has been weighed, ensuring that it currently weighs 65.9 and therefore has caught”between five and a half or six kilos“

His sister-in-law Lorena Gómez, also shows her tummy

The one of Sergio and Pilar will not be the only baby that will be born this year within the Ramos family since Lorena Gómez is expecting her first child with René, brother and representative of the Real Madrid footballer. The singer has published a beautiful image of her gut taking the opportunity to send a message to all those women who are living the final part of their pregnancy in full confinement.

– Mothers of the world ❤️ 🤰🏼 – I know it's complicated. It is not the pregnancy that we believed and that we idealized. Without our loved ones nearby, without celebrations, with fear and uncertainty, giving birth alone in a hospital, without being able to go with your mother arm in arm to buy the little things for the baby and prepare that basket with so much enthusiasm. Do not feel bad if you want to cry, if you get anxious or nervous, if you worry excessively, it is normal, this is not the desired way to bring a life to the world. We are psyched up in the preparation for childbirth classes, but to this day, one is not prepared nor is there an instruction manual on how to face a pregnancy during a global pandemic crisis. Unpack if you need to, but then take a deep breath and move on. With strength, with optimism, with hope. Imagine that unique moment of having him in your arms and being able to kiss, hug, smell, caress … That little person is going to be the best medicine for everyone. For you, for your partner, for your family and even for the medical team that will be with you and will take care of you on those days. Babies are hope, life. A miracle ! You are not alone. We are and will be many in the same circumstances. So we have to unite more than ever and lean on each other in the distance. Label from here to that mommy who needs to read this. A huge hug !!!! STRONG FORCE!

