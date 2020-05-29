Television collaborator Pilar Rubio shares tricks and objects that she considers essential during motherhood. Pilar Rubio She wanted to take advantage of her fame to share with other moms the four objects that she doesn’t really need when she leaves the house with a still small baby. & nbsp; “data-reactid =” 25 “> Pilar Rubio wanted to take advantage of her fame to share with other moms the four objects that for her without really necessary when she leaves the house with a still small baby. Well, to these day-to-day maternal situations, the wife of Sergio Ramos provides a solution thanks to these ‘gadgets’, which, in addition to being modern and useful, are quite affordable at a financial level so it is suitable for all budgets.

I go with a folding lid, and it comes with some paper envelopes that you put in the wash bowl and then you already put your personal lid and it doesn’t touch anything it doesn’t have to touch. When it ends, you clean it with a washcloth, disinfect it and put it back in your bag and nothing has happened here. ”” Data-reactid = “32”> Pilar is also prepared for the “greater waters”: “There are times when They want to pee but ‘other things’ and if he catches you in a public bathroom it’s like ‘no, don’t touch that …’ and in the end they are children hey. I go with a folding lid, and it comes with some paper envelopes that you put in the wash bowl and then you already put your personal lid and it doesn’t touch anything it doesn’t have to touch. When it finishes, you clean it with a washcloth, disinfect it and put it back in your bag and nothing has happened here. ”

For this I wear the breastfeeding cape, I hang it around my neck and I can breastfeed the baby by taking a walk or whatever, also nobody sees me but I do have eye contact with my baby all the time. ”” Data-reactid = “33”> Another essential item for Rubio is related to breastfeeding: “In breastfeeding, what happens? Sometimes it is difficult to breastfeed your baby because you are away from home , you don’t have time, you can’t find places to sit … For this I wear the breastfeeding cape, I hang it around my neck and I can breastfeed the baby by taking a walk or whatever, also nobody sees me but I do have eye contact with my baby all the time. “

The last of the four objects, also for breastfeeding, is a kind of t-shirt with pocket, kangaroo type, and the baby is tucked in there while it also has two internal openings for the mother’s breasts.

Pilar explained that she buys them online and that in stores like Amazon they are not difficult to find at all and then they come home. It is great to be able to enjoy Pilar Rubio in her role as mother and, in addition, to videos like this one that helps other women exchanging tips and tricks that make motherhood a little more comfortable.

