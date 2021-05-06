Pilar Rubio returns to ‘El hormiguero’ after overcoming the coronavirus to face a new challenge

Pilar Rubio, after almost a month without stepping on the set of El hormiguero when she was infected with coronavirus (he participated in the Antena 3 program from his home in mid-April), He returned this Thursday to face a new challenge.

Taking advantage of the fact that the guest of the day was a musician, Miguel Ríos, the collaborator wanted to ‘show off’ her good ear when trying to guess which hymn sounded among the 100 options she had: “During the quarantine he gave me for doing strange things”, he claimed.

“In order not to fall apart, I started listening to the national anthems of the world”, commented the Madrilenian. Pablo Motos replied that “on the days that they distributed the skins, they hit Pilar.”

Rubio pointed out that “I have learned many hymns and you choose the one you want, we will put it without lyrics and I will try to guess it. The challenge is that many are alike. “

In the end, the collaborator guessed all but one, the one from Switzerland, but it was because he did not hear it well since Motos and the ants began to sing Happy Birthday to the similarity between the two tunes: “How outrageous!” Ríos exclaimed after seeing her overcome the challenge.