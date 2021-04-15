Pilar Rubio performs her section of ‘El hormiguero’ from home due to the positive for covid-19 of Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos’ positive for covid has not only affected Real Madrid, but also El hormiguero has suffered a loss, that of Pilar Rubio who has been forced to quarantine at home because of her husband’s ‘fault’.

But The collaborator did not want to miss her appointment with the viewers of the Antena 3 program and made her section with the latest fashion trends from her home connecting by video call.

“Pilar, you have a house where you can parade from one side to the other,” said Pablo Motos between laughs. “The first thing: How are you?”, Asked the presenter: “I’m fine, the children too, all negative … although I’m a bit frustrated because I can’t go out”Rubio stated.

Pilar Rubio, in ‘El hormiguero’ ATRESMEDIA

The presenter also asked him about Ramos: “Where do you have Sergio?“. To which the collaborator replied that “He’s in a locked room, the children have locked from the outside and we can’t find the key”he pointed out laughing.

“I spoke with him last night and he is asymptomatic,” commented Motos. “Outside of jokes, okay, no problem. When I bring him the food I wear three masks and gloves“, assured Rubio.

Who added: “I don’t want to catch it, I have a lot to do …”. After reviewing the health of his family, Rubio commented on the latest fashion trends that consisted of a look where pearls were mixed, punk hair that returns and the athleisure concept or the combination of sportswear with street clothes.