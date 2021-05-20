Pilar Rubio manages in ‘El hormiguero’ to climb two meters high with a 5,000 kilos excavator

Pilar Rubio continues to overcome herself week by week in the challenges proposed by Pablo Motos and the El hormiguero team. After the interview with the guest on Wednesday, actress Sara Sálamo (who presented her new film, The Year of Fury, which will be released in theaters on May 28), the collaborator faced a new test.

“I confess that we have doubted a bit if it was worth it or not,” said the presenter. “We are on the verge of it being too much and, in the end, it has won that it does it because Pilar is Pilar …”he added.

Pilar Rubio, in ‘El hormiguero’ ATRESMEDIA

And he explained the challenge: “He will try to climb two meters high with a 5,000 kilos excavator. There are a couple of times where it’s really dangerous and there could be an accident. “

Rubio commented that “It has occurred to me to climb with the excavator, something that should not be done, please, do not do it at home, even if you have one”. And he pointed out that “I don’t have it because Pablo didn’t want to give it to me.”

The Madrid woman explained again how the excavator would climb on two metal platforms located two meters high: “I’m going to put the seat belt on, which I never do,” she said, mounted on the vehicle..

Pilar Rubio, in ‘El hormiguero’ ATRESMEDIA

After a few agonizing minutes on the part of Motos, Sálamo and the spectators of Antena 3, Rubio managed to overcome the challenge and raised the excavator to the upper platform: “Oh my gosh, I’ve had a bad time!”exclaimed the collaborator.