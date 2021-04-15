Pilar Rubio is bundled ‘with blows’ on Instagram celebrating her saint

Pilar Rubio He is one of the most active television personalities on his social networks. The collaborator of ‘The Hormiguero’ account, practically, their day to day through their profile of Instagram, which is full of images alone, or with Sergio Ramos and his sons.

However, Pilar has also shown on various occasions his more athletic side, and today, on the day of her saint, she has published a video in which she shows to be as fit as her husband, even having given birth only two months ago.

Hitting your personal trainer

The television presenter welcomed this holiday Monday by sharing, first, a little Instagram storie with her personal trainer (David), getting ready to train ‘kick boxing’.

To this, he added a post in which Pilar Rubio demonstrated how she works with her fists and legs with a fast-motion video. “Good Morning! Thank you for all the congratulations that I am receiving. I am very excited. We continue training to improve my technique little by little. Of course, with our PCR made. Enjoy namesakes!“, she commented herself.

In just two hours, has managed to add more than 90,000 ‘likes’ and 300 comments, among which are congratulations for his saint and others in which they encourage the television collaborator to continue with this sport.