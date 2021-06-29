Pilar Rubio gets wet like never before when defining Isabel Díaz Ayuso in one word

Isabel Díaz Ayuso and Pilar Rubio. (Photo: GTRES)

The presenter Pilar Rubio has made an exception to that rule that follows of not speaking out on political issues by defining with the word “criterion” the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

Rubio has pronounced himself like this in an interview in Vanitatis in which he had precisely to summarize various public figures in a concept. In addition to Ayuso, she was asked by her partner, the soccer player, Sergio Ramos, to whom she put the word “love”; by King Felipe VI, for whom he chose “integrity”; and by president of Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez, of whom he said “personality”.

In the talk, the presenter does not give any clue about her future as a family, after the departure of Sergio Ramos from the white club. He limits himself to assuring that in September he will return with his section to El Hormiguero and says that in his life what they have always tried is to reconcile.

“We both have tough professions and so far, we’ve gotten along well. It’s a matter of fitting in, ”he says before ensuring that his home is where his family is and that he can join in with his professional life.

Asked about the difficulties that going to live abroad would entail, the presenter is not categorical either because she says she has not considered it: “We are here and now enjoying this launch. We’ll see how I think about tomorrow. My life is a puzzle ”.

A few days ago, Rubio also declined to talk about where they will live in a few months. “I cannot speak of that subject. I’m not going to talk about that topic. From The Challenge what you want, but up to there. I can not speak. We are fine. All good. All very well. We are very good. I’m very sorry ”, he just said.

Until now, Pilar Rubio had always avoided speech …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.