Pilar Rubio, directly affected by the positive in Covid of Sergio Ramos

This Tuesday, Real Madrid communicated the positive in coronavirus of Sergio Ramos. The camero, what he was already on sick leave due to a muscle injury in the left twin, he is isolated at home and will remain there for the appropriate time until the disease passes.

According to the magazine Lecturas, the athlete is asymptomatic and he found out about the contagion through the usual tests carried out by the club on a weekly basis.

A setback for the defender but also for the rest of his family. According to the same magazine, Pilar Rubio, who is not known whether or not she is also positive, has been directly affected by it.

According to the information, being cohabiting, the collaborator of El hormiguero will have to do a preventive quarantine of about ten days, a situation that will lead him to absent himself from his professional television commitments or to face them from home.

And it’s not just her that her routine will be affected. His older children, Sergio Jr, Marco and Alejandro, will not be able to go to school also as a preventive measure and in the remainder of the week to avoid a possible contagion.