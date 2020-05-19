“data-reactid =” 25 “>” I wanted to take care of all the details to make what would be the perfect swimsuit for me. It is high leg to stylize, it has semi-transparent sides accompanying the silhouette to create a narrower waist effect, the black fabric gathers the area, the neck is closed but very open on the sides to mark our clavicle, which is a part very sexy and the chest is gathered and maintains a beautiful shape thanks to its inner bra “, she explained about the details of her sophisticated creation.

The image was taken "a few months ago in Lanzarote", as she herself revealed in her message, and evidently there is no sign of the bulging belly that she wears these days because of her room pregnancy, about which, by the way, Pilar already knows the sex of the future creature: a detail that she has no intention of sharing until the baby reaches the world.

In any case, the snapshot already accumulates more than 100,000 ‘likes’ on the platform and among the many comments it has raised, it is undoubtedly the one of her husband Sergio Ramos. “Tipazo, darling, I love you!”, Has been directed by the captain of Real Madrid, father of the adorable Sergio, Marco and Alejandro along with the artist from Madrid. “Thank you for always supporting me,” she has returned, filled with gratitude.