Pilar Rubio confirms her positive for coronavirus after the contagion of Sergio Ramos

Pilar Rubio announced this Monday that she suffers from coronavirus. The collaborator of El hormiguero knew the result last Friday, three days later that Real Madrid announced the positive of soccer player Sergio Ramos.

“I want to share with you that say positive in Covid-19 in a test they did on Friday. For now, fortunately, I am asymptomatic and quarantined at home, “said Rubio through a post on Instagram.

The model, who has recognized that she wants to resume the routine, has wanted to support those who suffer from the disease: “I am looking forward to joining my work. Much encouragement to all of you who are going through or have gone through this. “

Pilar Rubio announces her positive in Covid-19 INSTAGRAM

Last Thursday, the actress confirmed in the Pablo Motos space that both she and her children, Sergio Jr, Marco, Alejandro and Máximo Adriano, they were to be confined preventively for about ten days. She also admitted that she was scared at the possibility of being infected.