Pilar Rubiois already in the 24th week of pregnancy and she herself has shared with her followers that she begins to have new sensations likekicks, which makes her very happy.

The presenter has confessed that she had not weighed for many days, so she wanted to show it to her Instagram followers, since she assures that it is okay to carry out a control so as not to overdo it, especially now that we are living a situation that changes the routine daily: “My waist is 1.67 and has increased 20 centimeters.” He has also revealed that weighing “65.9, so I have taken between five and a half and six kilos.”

It seems that the presenter stays on the line, whilehe enjoys his family in this atypical situation.And is that Pilar Rubio and her husband,Sergio Ramos,they are as much in love as the first day, waiting for their fourth child, and spending time with the little onesMarco, Sergio and Alejandro.

Who has also wanted to show her belly and share her pregnancy with her followers has been her sister-in-law,Lorena Gomez, who is expecting her first child with the footballer’s brother, Rene Ramos.

The singer has taken advantage ofsend a message of hopeTo all the mothers and women who are living the final stretch of their pregnancy confined to their home.

– Mothers of the world ?? ???? – I know it’s complicated. It is not the pregnancy that we believed and that we idealized. Without our loved ones nearby, without celebrations, with fear and uncertainty, giving birth alone in a hospital, without being able to go with your mother arm in arm to buy the little things for the baby and prepare that basket with so much enthusiasm. Do not feel bad if you feel like crying, if you get anxious or nervous, if you worry excessively, it is normal, this is not the desired way to bring a life to the world. We are psyched up in childbirth preparation classes, but to this day, one is not prepared nor is there an instruction manual on how to face a pregnancy during a global pandemic crisis. Unpack if you need to, but then take a deep breath and move on. With strength, with optimism, with hope. Imagine that unique moment of having him in your arms and being able to kiss, hug, smell, caress … That little person is going to be the best medicine for everyone. For you, for your partner, for your family and even for the medical team that will be with you and will take care of you on those days. Babies are hope, life. A miracle ! You are not alone. We are and will be many in the same circumstances. So we have to unite more than ever and lean on each other in the distance. Label from here to that mommy who needs to read this. A big hug !!!! STRONG FORCE! A shared post by Lorena Gómez (@lorenagomez_) on Apr 14, 2020 at 6:25 p.m. PDT

.