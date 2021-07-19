Pilar Bardem dies and the Spanish industry mourns her loss

The actress Pilar Bardem has passed away at the age of 82, and personalities like Antonio Banderas and Lolita mourn their loss on social networks.

Maybe Pilar Bardem embraced the peak of success with the Goya for Best Actress for the film ‘No one will talk about us when we are dead‘, but of course that title could not be applied to her person: they will talk about her, we will talk, for a long time. And those who will remember her even more than the rest will be her children (and successors in the beautiful art of acting) Javier, Monica and Carlos, who have been in charge of giving the sad news of his death last Saturday, July 17, at 82 years of age. The Bardem have published the following statement:

“We want to share the news that our mother, our example, has passed away. She has gone in peace, without suffering and surrounded by the love of her own. We know of the affection and admiration that many people felt for her, inside and outside of Spain, for the actress and the fighter and always supportive person that she was. We thank with all our hearts that love for our mother. “

The actress was admitted to the Ruber clinic, in Madrid, due to a lung disease. The mark he leaves on the Spanish film, television and theater industry is enormous, having participated throughout his career in more than 80 films, 43 plays and 31 television series.

Daughter of Rafael Bardem Y Matilde Muñoz Sampedro, and sister of the filmmaker Juan Antonio Bardem, Pilar Bardem started from the beginning of a dynasty of artists, but her path was built with work and talent. Since his screen debut with ‘The World Follows’ by Fernando Fernan Gomez to other hits like ‘Airbag’ by Juanma Bajo Ulloa, ‘The Ages of Lulu’ by Bigas Luna and ‘Tremulous Meat’ by Pedro Almodovar, the actress did not stop working for a single second. Nor did he ever abandon his strong political commitment, from his support for the No to War movement during Spain’s involvement in the Iraq war to his defense of the freedom of Western Sahara. That fight is also his legacy.

Frazer Harrison.

Social networks have not been slow to fill with farewell messages for Pilar Bardem. Personalities like Antonio Banderas, Santiago Segura, Lolita, Andreu Buenafuente, Itziar Castro, Eduardo Noriega, Daniel Guzmán and more have shared some heartfelt words after the announcement of his death:

