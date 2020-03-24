Pikuniku is an absurdly wonderful exploration game that takes place in a strange but playful world in which not everything is as joyous as it seems. Help strange characters overcome difficulties, uncover a serious conspiracy plot, and start a small revolution in this delicious dystopian adventure!

A dynamic adventure for everyone. Explore, at your own pace, a world full of color. Help quirky characters in their unusual missions, and solve clever puzzles that will challenge both young and old.

A charming cast: Meet on your journey a cast of memorable characters, each with their own problems and eccentricities, which you will have to accommodate along the way.

Two-player cooperation mode: Join family and friends for local multiplayer fun, with customized cooperation levels and challenges.