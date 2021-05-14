Pikachu is the star of Katy Perry’s new music video

The fusion of protagonists is a bit strange at first glance, but it quickly generates interest. Katy Perry has unveiled a new music video which has Pikachu as its main protagonist. That’s right, the popular creature from the Pokémon franchise and the pop star become best friends on ‘Electric’.

The premise of the video is quite simple: Katy Perry and Pikachu relive together the path they have traveled since the beginning of the Californian artist. The direction was in charge of the Mexican Carlos Lopez Estrada, who was in charge of the making of the film Raya and the Last Dragon of Disney +.

As expected, the adventures of Pichu, Pikachu and their human friend in ‘Electric’ have had an immediate impact on the public. The video exceeded one million views on YouTube in the first 9 hours since it was uploaded to the platform.

Why are Pikachu and Pichu starring in Katy Perry’s new music video?

If you wonder where the relationship between the protagonists of ‘Electric’ was born, don’t worry. There is a perfectly logical explanation. The video with Pikachu is part of an initiative by celebrating 25 years of the Pokémon franchise. In early 2021, The Pokémon Company International had announced the collaboration with multiple artists and “musical surprises” for the entire year.

Working with Katy Perry is only part of what the company has planned for the next few months. It is not yet known who will accompany the American pop star with this premise, but the bet has already generated global attention.

Last February, during the celebration of the 25th anniversary of Pokémon, Post Malone “gave” a virtual concert in which he toured characters and settings from the franchise. The experience could be described as a bit bizarre, but it has served to celebrate the quarter century of history of a saga that continues to captivate the world.

Previously, the singer had released the cover of Hootie & the Blowfish’s ‘Only wanna be with you’, also as part of a promotion related to Pikachu and Pokémon.

What did you think of Katy Perry’s integration with Pikachu and the Pokémon universe? In the coming months we would have more collaborations of this type and we will see if they are all as effective as this one.

