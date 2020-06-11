The pandemic and the confinement due to coronaviruses have made teleworking in full swing. Many companies have chosen to send their workers home to comply with the recommendations of the health authorities and thus avoiding the risk of contagion in their jobs. From one day to the next and with the state of alarm decreed by the Government, thousands of workers prepared to organize from their homes to carry out their tasks.

Video calls have also increased during the pandemic, as evidenced by the numbers in terms of Skype and Zoom downloads. These two applications have become one of the indisputable tools when conducting virtual business meetings. The inconvenience of making these video calls from the privacy of our homes comes when we have to groom ourselves to show ourselves fairly decent to our clients or bosses. That is why a Japanese company has created the ‘pajamas’: half pajamas, half shirt.

This garment is ideal to work in the comfort of your home without losing elegance; also allows you to always be ready for any surprise video call. The upper part looks like a shirt with its buttons and collar, while the lower part is pajamas. The design is completely thought out according to the angle of the camera of your computer or mobile phone so that no one will notice your trick.

How did the idea come about?

The ‘pijamisa’ arose as a joke among the employees of Whatever INC, a company dedicated to creativity. The workers were in the middle of a video conference when one of them got up to go to the bathroom. At that moment the rest of the colleagues discovered his feat: the bottom of his outfit … It was pajamas!