Pigtails and charms, Alexa Dellanos models in an attractive outfit | INSTAGRAM

The gorgeous american model Alexa Dellanos is in New York enjoying one of the most popular and visited cities in the world so he took advantage of his stay to attend with one of his best makeup artists and get a job done.

This is the beauty daughter of Myrka Dellanos She put on makeup and combed her hair with pigtails to pose in a very attractive outfit that is normally used in the most private moments with couples, however this time it worked for this photo shoot with which she managed to pamper and delight her loyal followers of Instagram.

It is a video that they could enjoy if they had seen their stories, however, we rescued it for you so that you can continue enjoying whenever you want and it appears showing off and modeling in the most flirtatious way possible for professional camera.

You may also be interested: Beautiful charms, Alexa Dellanos models in the Kardashian style

Of course, the quality of her work is reflected in this piece of entertainment which has been very liked and even considered one of the most attractive that she has published lately. full.

We can also appreciate that he was walking through the streets of the beautiful city very close to the Big Apple and of course enjoying doing some shopping that cannot be missed if you visit this city.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ATTRACTIVE VIDEO

He also shared that he visited Madison Square Garden to watch a basketball game and was waddling and modeling around the court.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

It is not clear that it is the first time that a live NBA game in his entire life because he had not had the opportunity and he had never been interested but this time he was very interested in the game but also for taking some videos while watching him.

There is no doubt that Alexa Dellanos is an expert in the delight of social networks so she will surely continue to produce high quality content and always very attractive for the user who observes it.

Stay tuned for Show News and don’t miss out on its news, curiosities, new photos or videos that will surely not be provided in the near future so that we can continue to appreciate it and share its content with our friends to help it grow.