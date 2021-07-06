Pig-wild boar hybrids born at Fukushima nuclear accident site

A new species of hybrid pig dominates the vicinity of Fukushima, now abandoned after the nuclear catastrophe a decade ago.

After the nuclear catastrophe suffered by Fukushima In 2011, wildlife has thrived in the city. Completely abandoned by human activity —and presence—, the areas surrounding the old fusion plant have re-flourished with new species, which are they have appropriated the inhospitable space. The most recent combination was a wild boar hybrid pig, which won the hearts of researchers at Fukushima University.

A decade of coexistence

Wild boars roam the fertilized area after the nuclear disaster. For 10 years, they have appropriated the territory. The sighting of this new hybrid pig caught the attention of various Japanese scientists, who took DNA samples to find out your genetic makeup.

Photo: .

It turned out that it was a completely different species, offspring of the wild boars and pigs that were escaped from local farms. It appears that the wild boars adopted the young that were orphaned or lost, and cared for them as if they were their own. After several generations of coexistence, today we have a hybrid pig of the union of both species.

We suggest: the US approves genetically modified pigs for human consumption

“While radiation has not caused a genetic effect, the invasive domestic pig species has,” explained Donovan Anderson, who is in charge of leading the research project.

As with Chernobyl, restriction zones around the plant ancient have allowed nature to reestablish itself. Because of the radiation, there are no humans who mess with anyone.

Invaded by domestic cattle, the ancient city today is green with a different glow. According to experts, it was only with the help of wild boars that this hybrid pig could come into being. The discovery was published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B, where a biological chart was made that considers the positive consequences of the nuclear disaster on the diversity of Fukushima.

Keep reading:

Singapore approves lab meat made from chicken cells

UNAM discovers dolphin meat in tuna cans in Mexico