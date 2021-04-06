Piers Morgan Says Meghan Markle’s Claims Are “Impossible to Believe”

“It’s not just a sense of her lived experience being untrue. It is factually incorrect,” Morgan explained. “That boy was never going to be a prince until Prince Charles, Harry’s father, becomes king on the death of the queen. And that’s going to happen, whatever the skin color of Archie’s mother. That’s set in stone. It’s been the case for 100 years. “

He continued, “So for Meghan Markle to try and create a story that says that the decision to not give Archie the title of prince was based on his skin color is a lie.”

As a whole, Morgan said he thought the entire interview was “most extraordinarily disingenuous,” because it made Queen Elizabeth II look like a racist. He asserted, “The idea that the royal family and the Queen in particular are now being depicted as a racist entity, a racist queen presiding over a racist monarchy when she is the head of the commonwealth, I’m sorry I find it completely disgusting . “

That being said, Prince Harry and Meghan clarified in a private discussion with Oprah that it was neither the Queen or Prince Philip who discussed Archie’s skin tone behind closed doors.