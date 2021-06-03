Pierria Henry leaves Madrid

Next season’s Real Madrid progresses between accelerations and braking. Among players, such as Vincent Poirier who, due to circumstances, anticipate their arrival and others who, still unconfirmed, pose more doses of difficulty. Among the latter are Usman Garuba and Carlos Alocen. The first, with an election of honor guaranteed in the draft, it seems difficult that he can stay in the capital; the second, with more questions about his North American possibilities, adds doubts to the planning although everything indicates that he will continue in the club. In addition, in a base position that, since the departure of Facundo Campazzo, for whom an immediate replacement was not sought, asks to be reinforced.

To that end, it seems, with almost total certainty, that Nigel Williams-Goss, a 26-year-old and 1.88-meter point guard from Lokomotiv Kuban and with recent passage through the NBA, will arrive, where, last season, he played 10 games with Utah Jazz. A season earlier, in 2018-19, he also played in the Euroleague, averaging 9.2 points and 4.2 assists for Olympiacos. One more name that adds to the list of exteriors. Along the same lines, Thomas Heurtel is tied, in France as a bridge after his controversial departure from Barcelona and before his arrival in Madrid. Until recently, it seemed that another very important name could be attached to the creators of the game: Pierria Henry. Baskonia’s point guard, who averages 10.5 points and 5.2 assists in the ACB, reached an agreement with the white team in early April to seal their incorporation for the next season; But now it seems to be moving away The Williams-Goss move, without going any further, could be a direct consequence of this.

It is the second time that he does it, although the underlying reason could be the same: the NBA. At the end of the same month, the American competition, in the form of the Minnesota Timberwolves, threatened to take to the base immediately, without waiting for the end of the season. He didn’t do it with him, but he did with his teammate Luca Vildoza, who ended up at the New York Knicks with a four-year, unsecured contract at a rate of 13.6 million. (Conditions, on the other hand, very similar to those signed by Gabriel Deck). He did so after payment of a clause of another two million to the club that, now, could have strengthened the negotiating position of the Basque team.

Pierria Henry ends his contract with Baskonia this month, but the entity has reserved a right of first refusal that, at first, it seemed that it was not going to make effective to prevent the arrival of the base to Real. Now, according to Eurohoops, yes. The right, which is activated only for Spanish clubs, obliges the teams to reach an agreement between them, since Baskonia has the possibility of matching any offer. At the moment, there is no understanding between the parties. The team led by Dusko Ivanovic feels strong enough to reach numbers that they previously thought were overwhelming and to risk losing the player at zero cost. In the midst of all this, the NBA continues to appear and names that had already been erased from the list, such as Vasilije Micic, are again a possibility. They will follow the movements in the white offices.