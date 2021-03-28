Pierre Oriola stars in the new video clip for Buhos… with his leg in a cast!

03/28/2021 at 1:11 PM CEST

Pierre Oriola He already has a future in the world of acting when he decides to retire from basketball. The Barça basketball captain has made his debut as an actor in the new Buhos video clip released this Sunday of his song ‘Se accelelera’, while Oriola was playing the ACB match against Fuenlabrada at the Palau.

Pierre Oriola had told Guillem Solé, from Buhos, during confinement, who wanted to be an actor when he left basketball, and has been encouraged to participate in the production of the hit of the group’s latest album, ‘Victory Day’.

The Barça basketball player had a fabulous time during the filming. In the video they run him over with a car (all, of course, in a fictitious way), he passes the convalescent room, with one leg in a cast, and even so he does not lose his smile. Oriola lives her ‘romance’ with complete joy despite the circumstances, and shows us that everyone in the world can have a good time if they put their mind to it.

The lyrics of the song are made up of titles of great successes of Spanish music, with an optimistic rhythm for the new era of good weather, and with images that want to transport us to the much desired new normal.