We do not know if it is part of a previous job or comes standard, but all chair judges Of the circuit they usually impose an almost intrinsic respect when seeing them up there working. They give off that confidence, that traditional scent as if they have been doing it all their lives, as if they had been designed for office, but this is not always the case. Pierre bacchi It is a clear example of how life can change you whenever you set your mind to it. The French ran his own restaurant until an advanced age due to family tradition, until a turning point made him change his future.

“In every generation of my family there is a boy who runs a restaurant. I had an uncle who ran one of the best restaurants in France, he was very famous, but he always told me how hard he worked, seven days a week and only one week of vacation a year. He once told me that his dream was to retire at 60 and start enjoying life, but he died six months after his birthday. That’s where I started thinking about working in this business … but only for a time. It was too demanding and exhausting, “he explains in a report for the WTA.

That click changed everything. “When I turned 35 I started looking for something different, something that would help me enjoy life right now. I used to play tennis but it wasn’t very good, I was just a fanatic, although not really. I never followed any player closely, I just liked the game. Until one day, talking to Christian bimes (former president of the FFT), asked me why I was not encouraged to referee, that they were looking for personnel. He gave me a contact and left it to me ”, confesses the Parisian about a crucial moment on his way.

That dialogue generated such adrenaline in Bacchi’s mind that he decided to break everything and start a new adventure. “We sold the restaurant in June 2002 and in July I was already working as an amateur chair judge. I had no real expectations regarding the level of events, in fact when I started through the French Federation they asked me if I was not too old to start this race. I wanted to do my best and they decided that age would not be a problem, so they bet on me and sent me to schools, but I never thought anything further. It was something that came naturally “, fondly remembers the same one that today boasts of having the insignia of another within the professional circuit.

That badge arrived in 2016 when he was part of the second team of referees on the ATP circuit, a group he left behind when signed in 2018 for the starting team in WTA. “The first year was a period of adaptation, I had never worked with this team before, but I felt very accepted by everyone, it was as if I had been with them all my life. We help each other a lot, it is necessary, if you are not patient at first then it will not work. Obtaining the gold badge can help you make the right decisions and know what you must do to be a good referee, ”defines the 53-year-old.

Pierre changed his life thanks to the inspiration of his uncle, the conversation with Bimes and a latent love for tennis that had always been there. Today he is happier than ever with his work and his family, although he does not forget his past. “When I’m at home I try to make every day a great day. I still like to cook for my friends, I organize nights and dinners for them. Also, I am lucky to have a very supportive wife who helps me a lot and who accepts when I have to go six months away for work. I feel very lucky to have an exciting job and a successful private life.” It is not necessary to ask for the hawk’s eye to confirm that Pierre’s decision was more than correct.

.