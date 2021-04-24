Piero Ferrari praises Sainz and Leclerc remembering Miche …

Piero Ferrari, while paying tribute to Michele Alboreto on the 20th anniversary of his death, wanted to highlight that Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are team drivers, as the Italian was in his day

April 24, 2021 (3:55 PM CET)

Piero Ferrari presented a trophy to Michele Alboreto

Tomorrow, April 25, 20 years ago Italian Michele Alboreto lost his life at the Lausitzring circuit (Germany) training for the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Piero Ferrari wanted to remember Italian Michele Alboreto, now that it is 20 years since his death and he has winked at the current Ferrari team drivers, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. “Like Michele, Carlos and Charles have shown that they are fast drivers in any condition and on any circuit, as they showed at Imola, and in addition to their very consistent performance, they have shown another quality, that of being team drivers. ”.

The Ferrari team drivers in 2021, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz

Michele Alboreto was born in Milan (Italy) on December 23, 1956 and lost his life at the age of 44 on April 25, 2001. That fateful day he was training for the 24 Hours of Le Mans riding with a prototype of the category LMP1.

But where Michel Alboreto stood out was in Formula 1, a category in which he competed from 1981 to 1994. He never became world champion, and the closest he came was in 1985 when he got runner-up with Ferrari. He contested 194 F1 races, with 5 victories, 2 pole positions, 5 fastest laps and 23 times on the podium. He debuted for the Tyrrell team in 1981, moved on to Ferrari in 1984-1988, and then raced for Tyrrell, Larrousse, Footwork, Lola and Minardi.

Michele Alboreto dressed as Ferrari, team with which he contested 80 F1 races

Of his 194 F1 races, 80 of them were with Ferrari, and of the 5 victories, 3 were with the Scuderia. Michele Alboreto was the last Italian driver to win a race with Ferrari (Germany 1985) and he was also the last Italian to achieve a podium at Monza at the wheel of a Ferrari.

Michele Alboreto was the last Italian to win in a Ferrari. Here at the 1985 German GP

When he left F1 at the end of the 1994 season, he continued competing in different categories: Sebring, Daytona, Le Mans, Indy … until he lost his life in competition, his greatest passion.