The Italian assures that his father would have loved to succeed in Indianapolis

Of all the pilots who have passed through the ‘Scuderia’, he stays with Jody Scheckter

Piero Ferrari, son of the ‘Commendatore’ Enzo Ferrari, assures that he likes Indianapolis very much and remembers with a smile the time he was in the ‘Brickyard’ with Giampaolo Dallara, which may be indicative of the future of Scuderia in his eagerness for expanding horizons beyond Formula 1.

The Maranello formation, with Mattia Binotto at the head, warned last week: before the budget limit that Formula 1 will introduce in 2021, and with the aim of not reducing the Scuderia Ferrari squad, the Italians are evaluating entering IndyCar o some discipline of resistance.

In that sense, Piero Ferrari is clear about it. The Italian likes the 500 Indianapolis Miles and, to make matters worse, he affirms that his father would have loved to succeed in the legendary American race. The last time they were so close was in 1986, when Ferrari built a car for the Indy 500 – the 637 – but it did not compete.

“I like Indianapolis. I had the pleasure of being there with Giampaolo Dallara the day he had his first victory in the 500 Miles. Ferrari had been with Ascari. Then, in the 1980s, we built an Indy to give a ‘warning’, but We never covered a kilometer. I think my father would have liked to win there, “said Piero Ferrari, in an interview for La Gazzetta dello Sport.

As for the new addition to Scuderia, Carlos Sainz from Madrid – who will arrive in 2021 – Piero only has good words for his father and hopes to meet him next year. “His father is a great rally champion, but I have never met him. However, I think the meeting will take place in 2021,” he added.

On the other hand, if he had to choose a pilot from all those who have passed through the Maranello team, he stays with Jody Scheckter. “Jody Scheckter, a very intelligent person and a great pilot. He won a championship and then decided to change his life and he was also successful as an entrepreneur. He was described as a ‘bear’, but instead he had a great sense of humor,” said Piero Ferrari. In conclusion.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.