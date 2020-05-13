The vice president of Ferrari gives a definition that fits 100% with Sainz

“I don’t know if Vettel didn’t understand the car or if we didn’t understand him”

The vice president of the Ferrari team, Piero Ferrari, has given clues about the future plans of the Scuderia after the departure of Sebastian Vettel. From the company they insist on trust in Charles Leclerc and Piero anticipates that he would like the Monegasque to be complemented by an experienced young man, a definition with which Carlos Sainz perfectly agrees.

Not everyone is good for Ferrari and on the grid that is widely known. So the Scuderia makes it clear, now that they have an empty seat by 2021, that no one will enter. It is not the protocol of the company to directly upload newcomers to Formula 2 to its main team and this is made clear by Piero Ferrari, the vice president of the company, who gives some clues about the candidate they want.

Ferrari assures that the ideal candidate would be “a young man with some years of experience”, a definition that Carlos Sainz, the pilot who is scheduled to announce Scuderia this week, perfectly agrees.

“It is correct to support Leclerc because he is a very talented, intelligent boy who grew up in our Ferrari Academy. Supporting another young man? I would definitely like to do it, but Ferrari is not the place for a young man coming from Formula 2. Maybe a young man who already has some years of experience would be much better“Piero Ferrari comments during the Q Talks organized by Quattroruote, on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of Formula 1, according to the Italian news agency Ansa.

On the other hand, Piero regrets that the relationship with Vettel has not worked, although he assures that this is not the time to point out who was to blame for this failure.

“It is a beautiful story that could have been much more beautiful, but it ends. We have reached the end of the relationship with Vettel for various reasons, on his part and on the part of the team. We no longer lived well together and we decided to separate: it is like a marriage has come to an end, “says Piero.

“It is not a question of having the best driver or the best car. I have had great confidence and a great esteem for Sebastian at so many times because he has starred in great races, so I do not know if it was that he did not understand the car or we were the ones who We did not understand, but these things can happen. This is not the time to blame anyone, “Piero insists to finish.

