Piero Ángelo Perrone’s lawyers in the Dominican Republic deny that he has raped his youngest son

Photo: Adam Berry / Getty Images

The defense in the Dominican Republic of the doctor Piero Ángelo Perrone, denied the accusations that indicate him as the sexual rapist of your minor child.

In a press release cited this week by local media, legal representatives indicated on Perrone’s behalf that the allegations against this are false.

“This accusation is totally false and from the beginning it has been flawed, manipulated, plagued with irregularities and violations of legal processes. It has had a blockade, a bias of the Santiago Prosecutor’s Office towards the accused, preventing him, denying him and limiting the opportunity and right of his defense. We are faced with a rigged, biased and subjective accusatory practice, in order to convict a person whose innocence is demonstrable through all the evidence that supports his defense ”, they expressed in the statement.

The doctor who specializes in spinal surgery remains imprisoned in the Rafaey Rehabilitation Center, in Santiago. Previously, the doctor was on probation.

On May 18, 2021, the Santiago Court of Appeal revoked that privilege from the doctor and sent him back to prison.

The man had achieved release by shackle as a concession in response to the coronavirus emergency in the country.

The doctor was serving six months in prison at the La Isleta de Moca Correction and Rehabilitation Center (CCR) when he was released after paying 500,000 Dominican pesos (approximately $ 9,000 dollars).

The case against the doctor emerged in December 2019.

Perrone is accused of raping his own son, who at the time of the alleged events was eight years old.

Lawyers allege that it is a lawsuit for custody

The lawyers allege that when the doctor requested custody and formalization of the visitation regime, the mother of the minor undertook it against her client. “However, the Public Ministry has refused until today, absolutely and irregularly, to exhaust any line of investigation, frankly demonstrating its bias and subjectivity in the case,” they add in the public statement.

The defenders also indicated that they have requested the Public Ministry and the Investigating Judge to carry out proceedings to confirm their innocence, but this has been denied.