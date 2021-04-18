Pierluisi assures that funds from stimulus checks have already begun to arrive in Puerto Rico, but the IRS has not yet confirmed it



A street vendor walks the cobbled streets of Old San Juan, in the Puerto Rican capital.

Photo: Spencer Platt / Getty Images

In the coming days, it is assumed that the US citizens of Puerto Rico will begin to see the check for $ 1,400 deposited in their bank accounts under the third round of stimulus payments under the Biden Administration’s “American Rescue Plan”.

The Governor of Puerto Rico, Pedro Pierluisi, celebrated on Twitter this Monday the release of the checks to the island after the federal Department of the Treasury supposedly approved the distribution plan submitted by the Department of the Treasury

“Help will begin to arrive today! The Secretary of the Treasury informs me that the Federal Treasury approved our disbursement plan for the $ 1,400 in pandemic aid, ”Pierlusi wrote on Twitter.

In a subsequent press release, the Governor added: “This morning we received final approval of the distribution plan for the $ 1,400 payment and, as announced by the Secretary, the Department of the Treasury team is ready to begin disbursements immediately. As soon as today the first shipment of $ 401,952,600 was approved to 199,376 families who will see the money reflected in their accounts for the next few days. We are aware of the need that many families have and we want them to receive financial aid as soon as possible. This process will continue for the next few weeks ”.

The same day, the secretary of Doing Francisco Parés Alicea, indicated by the social network that, in the next 24 hours, thousands of Puerto Ricans will see the deposit reflected in their accounts.

“Well, yes, with this we have agreed on the second fastest Plan in the history of @DptoHacienda, only surpassed by the $ 600 settled under this same administration. However, it will be the most rapidly distributed and the most economical. Save this tweet, ”shared Parés Alicea.

Prior to these announcements by networks, the Secretary of the Treasury had indicated that at the end of last week, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) The federal government returned the draft Distribution Plan for the third round of federal aid of $ 1,400, according to the Metro report.

“This exchange of information is normal in a negotiation process that involves the distribution of about $ 3.5 billion of aid to 2.6 million people, approximately. The final answer could be received in the middle of this month, taking into account the experience with the first two economic stimuli ”, Parés Alicea explained.

The secretary also noted that the agency was working with the technological infrastructure so that once the IRS and the Treasury fully approved the plan, they would be ready for distribution.

“This third round is more comprehensive and requires different programming and we are working to respond as quickly as possible,” he said.

However, at the moment there are no new reports that in fact the Puerto Ricans on the island, a US territory, are receiving the funds, despite the bustle of Pierluisi and Parés.

In fact, on the IRS website there is no confirmation that payments have begun to go to the accounts of Puerto Ricans residing on the island. Neither in the Treasury after the statement almost a week ago.

Previously, the secretary had estimated that the first checks would begin to arrive in May. Parés Alicea previously explained to the media that for the current round it would take more time to disburse the money because the required plan was different from those previously established.

To distribute the funds, the Treasury will use the information from the 2020 Income Tax Return and the 2019 Income Tax Return, for those who have not yet filed the new tax return. The approval of the plan is the authorization of the federal government for the authorities on the island to distribute the money.

The distribution of the checks is one of several grants that apply to residents in the territory of Puerto Rico as a result of the approval of the “American Rescue Plan.”

As in the case of residents of the 50 United States, the first to receive the funds in Puerto Rico will be the taxpayers who provided their information to the Treasury for direct deposit.

