Piercing Christina, Venus .. all female intimate piercings

Piercings are in fashion. Today they are everywhere on the body, from the ear to the tongue, passing through the nose … anything goes! But what about intimate piercings? Which ones are designed especially for women and what are the risks? Here’s a little preview …

As with all piercings, you ask yourself: does the piercing in this (very sensitive) area hurt more than in others? Doesn’t it take long for the wound to heal? In your head, those are the most frequently asked questions and it’s perfectly understandable.

After all, an intimate piercing is a bit more complicated than getting an ear, helix, or even septum piercing. We are talking about a very special part of the body: the female source of sexual pleasure. Impossible to get a piercing without thinking about it for a long, long time …

Intimate piercing for women: more than a jewel?

One thing is for sure: an intimate piercing is not just a piece of jewelry. It is not proven, but there are certainly piercings that make sexuality more intense. However, this varies from woman to woman and also depends on where the genital piercing is located. Because there are many types of intimate piercings for women.

Does an intimate piercing hurt a lot?

The answer is yes, like ALL piercings, no matter where. Of course, the intimate area, especially the clitoris with its many nerve endings, is especially sensitive, which does not make things easy. However, the pain is not much more intense than that of a classic piercing in the tongue, navel or nose. You will have to breathe deeply and … be brave!

Piercing Christina, Fork … The different variants of intimate piercing

When it comes to intimate piercings, the christina piercing and the clitoral hood are the most popular. Many women describe a clitoral hood piercing as making sex especially intense.

Of course, you can also get a clitoral piercing, but the pain is greater and you have to be tough. There are also piercings through the outer and inner lips and perineal piercings. Saying it this way can be difficult to visualize, so here is a summary of the different areas:

1. Piercing Christina

The Christina piercing, also known as the mons pubis piercing, is located above the clitoris. It enters the top where the outer lips meet and exits the top of the Mount of Venus. The Christina piercing has a more aesthetic function than sexual stimulation, since it does not really touch the clitoris, but the size of the jewel can make a difference … Obviously, it can be very visually stimulating for your partner and for yourself.

Cristina’s piercing costs between 30 and 50 euros. It usually takes 3-4 months to heal, but can sometimes take longer, up to 18 months. It is a superficial piercing that must be monitored and disinfected every day with a spray recommended by the professional who treats you. When shaving and waxing this area, Cristina’s piercing will have to be removed. You will be able to change the jewel as soon as the healing process is complete, do not choose a piercing with too large “balls” on the extremities: it could get in the way of your clothes or even during sexual intercourse.

2. Piercing the clitoral hood

Clitoral hood piercing, also called hood piercing, is much more common than piercing directly to the clitoris, simply because it stimulates the clitoris without the risk of numbing it or suffering martyrdom at the time of piercing.

There are two possibilities:

1. The curved ring or pin is pierced vertically through the clitoral hood. This has the effect of slightly elevating the clitoris and makes sex much more stimulating, providing unique sensations according to some testimonials. 2. the piercing (ring or barrette) is pierced horizontally through the clitoral hood. The stimulation of the clitoris is not as strong as with a vertical piercing. In this case, the objective is rather aesthetic.

Whatever your option, a clitoral hood piercing will cost you around 40 euros and will take 2 to 4 months to heal.

3. Clitoral piercing

As we have told you before, the clitoral piercing is quite painful but like all piercings, it is a matter of 2 seconds. In this case, the piercing is done vertically or horizontally through the clitoris. Ouch. In this case, an experienced piercer is required to avoid damaging the nerves. This type of piercing can be stimulating during intercourse, especially if it is pierced in such a way that it slightly elevates the clitoris to stimulate it better as we said just above.

In general, this type of piercing is very little practiced because it requires a particular morphology: the clitoris must be large enough to carry a jewel. If we add the pain factor and all the risks of total desensitization of the clitoris … it leads most professionals to reject this practice, preferring the option of piercing the clitoral hood. A clitoral piercing costs about 50 euros and takes 2 to 4 months to heal.

Four and six. Small and large lip piercing

This piercing is very common and can be done on both types of lips. In both cases, it can bring heightened sexual pleasure and is not downright painful. The lip piercing costs about 40 euros and the healing process lasts between 2 weeks and 3 months: as large lips are thicker, they take longer to heal than small ones.

5. Princess Albertina Piercing

This piercing is pierced from the urethral opening to the vaginal opening. And yeah, it hurts a little just to read it. It is rarely practiced.

7. Piercing the fork

The piercing is pierced below the point where the two small lips meet at the bottom. It is a kind of inverse effect to that of Cristina’s piercing, simply because it is placed vertically at the level of the junction of the two labia majora, but in the lower part of the vulva. This hairpin piercing costs about 40 euros and the healing time can be long, but it is usually 3 to 4 months. It is a superficial piercing, so it is important to take care of it. Be careful, it can be uncomfortable during sex or when wearing clothes that are too tight.

Intimate piercing: what are the risks?

No piercing is risk-free, but you can minimize them by choosing a good piercing studio. You shouldn’t get an intimate piercing anywhere. The risks: nerves can be damaged during piercing, which would be fatal in the clitoral area.

It is essential to take care of the piercing when it has just been done and even after. After all, you don’t want to risk getting infected. Therefore, absolute hygiene in the piercing studio of your choice is mandatory. After all, a piercing is a wound. This brings us to the next important point: care.

Genital piercing: proper care

No matter how beautiful your new piercing is: first of all, you only have the right to look at it, not touch it. So you can put your sex life on hold for a few weeks. This is important so that the drilled hole can heal and the area is not too irritated. Your piercer will be able to tell you exactly how long. But it may take three to four weeks.

After piercing: hygiene is the top priority. In the intimate area, inflammation and germs can occur too easily, since the skin is usually hidden under clothing and, therefore, is not exposed to the open air. For this reason, it must always be thoroughly cleaned with water. Washing lotions are taboo during this period. Disinfectant sprays are also not recommended.

Piercing Christina, Fork, cap … dos and don’ts

Here are some basic rules for the first time:

Do not touch with unwashed hands. Do not twist or move the piercing while there is a scab. Pay attention to rubbing or pressure from clothing, which could stick to the piercing. The bathtub, the sauna, the swimming pool, the solarium, etc. they are prohibited for about 4 to 6 weeks. Avoid contact with soap, shower gel, etc. Avoid contact with foreign body fluids such as saliva, semen, etc. Rinsing or bathing with chamomile concentrate and disinfection with salt water (for example, available as a saline solution in pharmacies) are very suitable for care.

In all cases, it is best to get precise instructions from your drill. It will tell you how many weeks it will take to heal and what steps to take to prevent or reduce inflammation. Some people rely on chilled chamomile infusions, which are anti-inflammatory and applied with a cotton swab. Others recommend solutions based on salt water. So ask around to find out what’s best for you – your piercer will be happy to advise you.

