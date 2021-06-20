Pierce Brosnan wears a motion capture suit for Black Adam

One of the additions to the cast of “Black Adam” is that of the famous actor Pierce Brosnan to play Doctor Fate / Doctor Fate, one of the members of the Justice Society of America. For now, the promotion of the film, which is currently in full swing, has revolved around the protagonist Dwayne Johnson, but now it is Brosnan himself who slightly advances the approach taken with his character.

In a chat with his son for People, the actor famous for playing James Bond first confirmed that they still have to keep rolling until July. This is in line with the latest statements from Dwayne Johnson on social networks confirming that there are only three weeks left of filming for “Black Adam.”

On the other hand, Brosnan has advanced that he must wear a motion capture suit to record his scenes:

I have to put on the motion capture suit, which is an acting challenge in itself, but luckily I’ve grown up in the theater, I know how to get into tight suits.

This seems to indicate that his costume will be completely CGI, for the moment we will have to wait to see to what extent that is so and not only for specific action scenes.

“Black Adam” will hit theaters next July 29, 2022.