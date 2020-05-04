Brosnan played James Bond in four films between 1995 and 2002

In his latest film, the Vanquish was the personal vehicle of the famous British spy

The actor thought he deserved it … so he put the manufacturer on the ropes

Actor Pierce Brosnan has explained that Aston Martin resisted giving him a Vanquish for his role as James Bond in the last film he starred in in the series, Die Another Day – ‘Die Another Day’ – released in 2002.

Brosnan took a fancy to the Vanquish in the preparation of the film and spoke with his representative to get him a unit, as he understood that he deserved it well for the promotional work involved in his participation in the film.

The actor would have to make public appearances and be photographed with the car, and was not willing to ‘give away’ his image. He threatened to breach the commitments that would involve Aston Martin and that became a pulse with the manufacturer, which in the end gave in and agreed to deliver one.

Brosnan starred in four James Bond movies. Die Another Day was the last, but in the previous three he had always driven BMW vehicles. The one in 2002 marked the return of Aston Martin, which is still on the front line today.

“The Vanquish was in the last movie I made,” he has now explained in an interview for Esquire magazine.

“Until then I had always driven BMW cars, but in the last installment there was Aston Martin. I spoke with my agent and I said that I would love to have one of those and he told me not to worry, that we would fix it.”

“And just before promoting the film, they backed off and said no. I said ‘I’m going to work hard for the next six or twelve months for the film and it’s a car. And tomorrow is the press conference … and now They say no? That is not right. That car will not bring me. ‘”

And that threat was what made Aston Martin capitulate. The possibility that the actor who played James Bond reneged on the brand caused them to change their minds and agree to make him a custom unit.

“My agent called that same night and told me not to worry, that everything was fine and that I had obtained the car. I replied that I wanted it in writing and Aston Martin wrote a letter saying they would make me a Vanquish.”

“One of the good things about making the movie was visiting the Aston Martin factory and seeing how my car was being assembled. I met the people who were designing and assembling it. And then I spent an entire day on a circuit driving that machine.” .

“Then we finished the movie. After about three months, the car was delivered to my house. It was beautiful. It was silver, it looked like a diamond. It was expressly designed in that color. There was nothing like it on the road.”

But now that car has gone on to a better life. The reason, a fire in his Malibu mansion in February 2015. “Unfortunately he was consumed in a fire, but that is another story. All that remains of him are two plates and screws. This is life!”

