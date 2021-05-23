Pierce Brosnan celebrates his birthday accompanied by ‘celebrities’

In company of Danny DeVito and other friends and family, Pierce brosnan has blown out the candles on his 68th birthday. Pierce Brosnan’s best films.

This year, Pierce brosnan He has celebrated his birthday surrounded by his family, friends and …Danny DeVito! His unmistakable head can be seen in the photograph that the actor has uploaded to his Instagram profile, where we see him blowing out the candles and enjoying his 68th birthday. In the comments of the publication, many stars have wanted to join the celebration, from Goldie hawn until Rita Wilson, and also his co-star in ‘Mamma Mia 2’, Jessica keenan.

“It was a happy birthday, thank you dear friends and family, near and far. And yes, that’s the back of Mr. Danny Divito’s beautiful skull.

The actor, who gave life to the iconic James bond in films like ‘Die another day’ or ‘Tomorrow never dies’ and starred alongside Meryl streep the hit musical ‘Mamma Mia!’ to songs like ‘SOS’ (“When you’re gone!”), he shared these moments of celebration with another star like DeVito, with whom he starred in the 1996 film ‘Mars Attacks!’ from Tim Burton.

In his early 70s, Brosnan is still very active in Hollywood. Soon we will see him enter the DC Comics film universe in the role of Doctor Fate in ‘Black Adam’, the movie starring Dwayne johnson. Although before we will see him in the cast of the new ‘Cinderella‘, which premieres on Amazon Prime Video in September, and other multiple projects that accumulate in his filmography. The actor does not stop!

