Pierce Brosnan and his wife go out to dinner completely in love

As the years go by, Pierce Brosnan and his wife Keely Shaye continue to find reasons to share an evening together.

Pierce Brosnan and his loving wife Keely Shaye went out to dinner at the Nobu restaurant in Malibu, which they attended with all the health security measures.

The couple retain their charm and have found reasons to celebrate on any given day as if it were their first time together.

While Pierce Brosnan wore a French look with a black beret to match his footwear, as well as dress pants and a navy blue jacket, his wife turned to an animal print.

Keely Shaye Smith and Pierce Brosnan have been married since 2001 and yet he continues to be a gentleman who opens the car door for his wife.

The couple met in Cabo San Lucas and since then they have lived an endless love story together that they sealed with their wedding in Ireland and the birth of two children.

Even when they go out on a bicycle, they are seen pedaling hand in hand and thus they have spent this life together, between words of love and mutual gratitude for being found. Even on Instagram, the actor has left tokens of love to his wife.

While still being authentic and jovial, Pierce noticed a camera following them and he missed the opportunity to be friendly and continue to share his affection with the lens.