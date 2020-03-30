Photos Lizbeth Rodríguez and the daring bass suit with which she boasts her anatomy | Instagram

Lizbeth Rodríguez is celebrating, the youtuber is celebrating that she has reached 12.2 million followers on Instagram and she has done it with three photographs where she looks really spectacular.

The beautiful youtuber took the opportunity to put on a Swimwear and show off their curves at the seashore.

The dark outfit sticks to her skin perfectly revealing her anatomy and displaying her beautiful legs.

Liz took the opportunity to thank her 12.2 million of friends by means of a beautiful message.

12.2 million friends !!! You taught me to be the most grateful person in the world !!! A live of what should we do today? –

Apparently the beautiful Lizbeth will celebrate closer than ever with her followers although respecting the current coronavirus quarantine, so she will do it through a live.

Beauty or ugliness is not in things … if not; in the eyes of those who see them <3, this is how Rodríguez ended his message.

