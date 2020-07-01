Photos Lady Gaga could be pregnant, unleashes strong rumors | Reform

Singer Lady Gaga has been in the crosshairs of many today after leaking a couple of Photographs where shows off her bulging belly raising suspicions of a possible pregnancy.

The beautiful blonde is going through one of the best moments of your life and not only professionally but also lovingly with his partner Michael Polansky.

Lady Gaga has quite enjoyed this quarantine and more for her great companion, her boyfriend Michael Polansky.

It may interest you: Lady Gaga will reward her fans for the most creative Little Monsters

In fact, a few days ago they were caught going out to buy food, but what most caught people’s attention was that the rumors that the singer was pregnant were unleashed.

The rumors arose since in the photographs that began to circulate, Lady Gaga can be seen with a tummy that made her assume that she is waiting for her first baby.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

In the photos he was using a loose gray sweatshirt that shows his bulging belly and carried a couple of boxes of pizza.

Also, a anonymous source He noted that the singer is indeed expecting her first child with her boyfriend, who is an entrepreneur.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

However, so far Lady Gaga has not confirmed anything about the possible pregnancy, while others comment that it is most likely that they have gained weight during the quarantine.

It should be noted that Gaga has managed her current relationship with Polansky with quite discretion since they were first seen kissing in the past Super Bowl.

You can also read: Lady Gaga, a foul-mouthed girl who flirted with boys and girls

The singer’s boyfriend is Harvard graduate and actually run a foundation Dedicated to immunotherapy research as a cancer treatment and created by Sean Parker, the first president of Facebook.

So if the rumors turn out to be true, chances are that the father is the current boyfriend from singer, entrepreneur and tech guru Michael Polansky.