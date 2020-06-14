Pictures Kimberly Loaiza surprises with a super outfit and a waistband | Instagram

Kimberly Loaiza delighted her followers in social networks with some photos in which she looks really beautiful. The older cutie was dressed in a very original outfit in which she can be seen wearing a daring orange bodysuit that highlights her skin and black pants.

The youtuber boasted a waist with a very hangover body that allowed part of her skin to be seen on the sides and to complement her wardrobe, she combined her black pants with a mouth covers of the same color, the fashion is not of dispute with the care.

The beautiful Kim shared photos both on twitter and Instagram and on her alternative account on the same social network.

It may interest you: Kimberly Loaiza with a movement of her hips delighted her fans

Also, the famous made some tiktoks with this wardrobe so that her followers will be able to enjoy it more.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

A post shared by Kimberly Loaiza (@ kimberly.loaiza) on Jun 12, 2020 at 9:34 PDT

Kimberly Loaiza shared in her stories that she has been very absent from social networks; However, it has been for a good cause since he has been recording many videos for tiktok where he already has more than 18 million of followers and just recorded a video for your youtube channel.

Read also: Kimberly Loaiza in tremendous pose kisses her cuteness

Kim looks very happy in this quarantine where she has been seen in the company of her sister Stefany and her friend Ely Blancarte, the latter has become enormously popular thanks to her participation in the videos of the lindura mayor.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

So far it is unknown how Kim’s sentimental situation is, after he announced the estrangement from Juan de Dios Pantoja and declared later days that they were under the same roof.