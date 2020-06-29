Photos Kimberly Loaiza boasts her silhouette clad in a white suit | Instagram

Goddess! This is how the beautiful Kimberly Loaiza looks in her recent photographs clad in a white dress that shows off her beautiful anatomy.

The older cutie looks most daring on a white car posing with her powerful curves and like a professional model.

Kim dressed in a full white suit that shows off her silhouette perfectly, highlighting her waist.

A post shared by Kimberly Loaiza (@ kimberly.loaiza) on Jun 26, 2020 at 3:42 PDT

During the year she received harsh criticism about her physical appearance, this after giving birth to her first-born Kima Sofia.

There were those who assured that the youtuber was fat and when they began to see changes in her figure, rumors of a cosmetic surgery in Colombia.

The celebrity flatly denied having undergone any cosmetic treatment on her body and welcomed the comments as it meant they saw her better.

Loaiza has shown that she has entered an exercise routine into her daily life, so that could be the secret of her enormous figure.