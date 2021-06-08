pictures, cast and everything we know

‘Indiana Jones 5‘It could take us to the New York of the 60s, according to its own director. Filming will begin in August 2021.Harrison ford will continue to be the protagonist.

‘Indiana Jones 5’: Director and crew

Until now, Steven Spielberg it had always been at the forefront of the brand. Character creator alongside George Lucas, directed the absolutely unique original trilogy, as well as the less celebrated fourth installment but, after years of development with its top manager at the helm, it was the filmmaker himself who decided not to direct ‘Indiana Jones 5‘.

The news of his loss came with the confirmation of his replacement, the filmmaker James mangold, responsible for titles as varied as’Copland‘(1997),’Interrupted innocence‘ (1999), ‘Identity‘(2003),’On the tightrope‘(2005),’Logan‘(2017) and the recent’Le Mans ’66‘(2019)

As for the script, let’s say David koepp has been turning the issue since 2016. In 2018, however, things changed and Lucasfilm put Jonathan Kasdan in charge of the project.

The confirmation about the composer of the soundtrack came already in 2021 and calmed many: John williams is in command.

‘Indiana Jones 5’: Cast

Harrison Ford comes back, calm everyone down. He will shoot the role at the age of 79, but for the producer it seemed impossible to make a step of the hat in off, so it will be his fifth installment as a protagonist.

On the other hand, the first confirmation of a new face was that of the bright Phoebe Waller-Bridge, actress and screenwriter to whom we owe the underrated ‘Crashing‘and the successful’Fleabag‘.

Axelle / Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

Mads mikkelsen He has also been booked to play another hitherto unknown role. The Danish, which we can currently enjoy on the bill in the wonderful ‘Another round‘(Thomas Vinterberg, 2020), attracted attention since it premiered with Nicolas Winding Refn in its wild beginnings. In addition to shooting with his colleague ‘Pusher: A walk through the abyss‘ (nineteen ninety six), ‘Out of itself‘ (1999), ‘Pusher II: With Bloody Hands‘(2004) and’Valhalla Rising‘(2009), the success of his villain in’Royal Casino‘(Martin Campbell, 2006) made Mikkelsen an international star who ended up establishing himself in the series’Hannibal‘.

This is not the first franchise he has signed up for, remember that we already saw him in ‘Doctor Strange‘(Scott Derrickson, 2016),’Rogue One: A Star Wars Story‘(Gareth Edwards, 2016) and who will be the substitute for Johnny depp like the evil Gellert Grindelwald in ‘Fantastic beasts 3‘(David Yates, 2022).

JEFF PACHOUDGetty Images

The German Thomas Kretschmann, who played Baron von Strucker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has also been confirmed. The last to join are Boyd holbrook (‘The Predator’) and Shaunette Renée Wilson (‘The Resident’).

‘Indiana Jones 5’: Synopsis

Although it is difficult to clarify whether there really is a chosen script that is being worked on to arrive on time for the filming this summer, it was the director himself who has given us some clue about the possible context.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

“The Velvet Undergrounds are fucking great. That’s. That’s my tweet, “he says before adding,” I’m mentally living in 1960s New York City right now because that’s where all the movies I’m working on take place. ”

Due to the passage of time, it seemed logical to think that ‘Indiana Jones 5‘It took us to the late 60s, even the early 70s. If we take into account the years in which his past adventures passed, and the 80 years that good old Ford is surely approaching, there is no other way.

For the clueless, we chronologically order the different adventures on the Indy big screen, always a surprise for those who do not know that they were not produced as they were released.

– ‘Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom‘(1984) takes place in 1935.

– ‘Raiders of the lost ark‘(1981) takes place in 1936.

– ‘Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade‘(1989) takes place in 1938.

– ‘Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull‘(2008) takes place around 1958.

– ‘Indiana Jones 5‘(2022) could be around 1968.

‘Indiana Jones 5’: Pictures of the shoot

In DailyMail they have obtained the first images of the production thanks to a dark robbery in the North Yorkshire Moors, an English location in which we can see a specialist with a Ford mask and a dark Nazi train in what is probably part of the filming a flashback. Will we be before the filming of the prologue?

Terry Blackburn / Daily Mail

Terry Blackburn / Daily Mail

Terry Blackburn / Daily Mail

Terry Blackburn / Daily Mail

Terry Blackburn / Daily Mail

‘Indiana Jones 5’: Release Date

One of the first official dates for the premiere of the (we no longer know to what extent) expected ‘Indiana Jones 5‘indicated a then distant 2019, eleven years after the return of the archaeologist in’Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull‘(2008). Now it seems that the filming will begin in August 2021, date in which not a few problems should have been clarified in a project that will have a Harrison ford on the threshold of 80 years.

If everything goes according to plan, ‘Indiana Jones 5’ will be ready for its new official release date: July 29, 2022.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Lucasfilm

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io