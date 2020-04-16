The Japanese company Jupiter started releasing titles from the Picross saga for the Game Boy console, and since then it has not stopped developing block puzzles for Nintendo portable consoles in which, once completed, you can see objects and characters in a pixelated style. So, Nintendo Switch has not run out of Picross titles in its catalog either, and the developer has just announced the fourth installment for the big N hybrid console, titled Picross S4, And it comes with more content than ever!

Picross S4 brings over 480 cubic puzzles to the Nintendo Switch

The fourth game in the Picross saga for Nintendo Switch will be released on April 23, 2020 in the Nintendo eShop, with the modes that have the previous titles of the hybrid console: the classic mode Picross, The mode Mega picross with added difficulty, the mode Picross Color that it has puzzles in which, in addition to guessing the silhouette, you must do it with the correct colors; and the way Picross Clip, in which each puzzle is a piece of a larger puzzle.

In addition to the main modes described, we also find the section Additional features, which will allow you to complete two puzzles of 30 × 30 blocks, a challenge even for those who are familiar with the Picross saga and, if you still want more, others three 40 × 30 block puzzles They will be available as soon as you have played the Picross S, Picross S2 and Picross S3 titles. On the other hand, Picross S4 will continue to be available on multiplayer mode, so that you can play the levels simultaneously with a friend of yours, and so it is more enjoyable to decipher the silhouette that hides each of the 485 puzzles available throughout the game.

See also

The previous titles of the Picross saga for Nintendo Switch are currently reduced 20% until April 30, 2020, ideal for those who want to enter the saga and prepare for Picross S4. What do you think of the title? Do you think the novelties it presents are worth it?

Source

Related