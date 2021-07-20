PICOmputer, a retro computer with a screen and keyboard the size of a credit card | Technology

It was the child’s dream of its creator: to carry a ZX Spectrum or a Commodore 64, with its screen and keyboard, in your pocket …

40 years ago, a ZX Spectrum or Commodore 64 computer They cost around 250 euros at the time (45,000 pesetas), and to that you had to add the television.

Today you can emulate these legendary computers with a card the size of a credit card that includes the keyboard and screen, and it barely costs 25 euros.

This is PICOmputer, the world’s first computer based on the Raspberry PICO board, which barely costs 13 euros on Amazon.

PICOmputer is a project of the Slovak developer Peter Misenko, alias Bobricius, who grew up as a child with these legendary computers from the 80s.

In the video we see it in the first boot with MCUME, an emulator that emulates, in addition to the aforementioned machines, others such as the Atari 800 computer.

But PICOmputer is a general purpose computer that can be used for whatever you want. Of course, do not expect a power close to a Steam Deck …

It is based on the Raspberry PICO board, which uses the RP2040 microcontroller, with a dual core ARM Cortex M0 + at 133 Hz, programmable in C, C ++ and Micropython.

PICOmputer incorporates the minimum components to be called a computer: the microcontroller, a keyboard, a USB connector for storage, and a 240 x 240 pixel screen, which is even available in an OLED version. The one seen in the video is IPS.

Bobricius does not sell PICOmputer mounted, because it is still in development. But if you can get the main board, with keyboard and screen, for just 10 euros at Tidie.

You would have to add the Raspberry PICO, which is worth 13.49 euros on Amazon, and 4 or 5 transistors that you can see on their website. In total it shouldn’t cost more than 25 or 30 euros.

Not bad at all in exchange for carrying a piece of computing history in your pocket, and the first generation of video games that we enjoy in Spain.