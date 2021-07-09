Picky “vaccine sommeliers” undermine Brazil’s vaccination campaign: experts

By Pedro Fonseca and Eduardo Simões

RIO DE JANEIRO / SAO PAULO, Jul 9 (.) – A question swept through the line in front of a makeshift inoculation center in Rio de Janeiro’s coastal Copacabana neighborhood on a recent morning: “What vaccine are you using?” .

Despite the country having the second highest death toll in the world and a high number of infections, people throughout Brazil refuse to receive their injection if the vaccine being used does not satisfy them.

The local media have dubbed them “the vaccine sommeliers.”

There are no official figures on the total number of people who choose their vaccines, but dozens of cities in Brazil have tried to end the practice, taking the names of those who refuse to be vaccinated with the vaccine that is offered and moving them to the end. from the tail.

Public health experts in Brazil claim that the practice and misinformation, or misunderstood information, that fuels it threatens to undermine the country’s vaccination campaign.

It is also, they say, very selfish.

“The person is putting himself at risk and ends up endangering the entire system,” said Alexandre Naime Barbosa, professor of infectious diseases at the State University of São Paulo. “He shows a lack of empathy, a huge selfishness.”

The trend emerges when many countries have already vaccinated most of their populations and are lifting restrictions.

The Brazilian Society for Immunizations said most of the incidents involve people rejecting Sinovac vaccines from China or, to a lesser extent, Astrazeneca. Instead, they prefer doses of Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.

WhatsApp groups have appeared with people exchanging advice on which vaccination centers offer the most requested vaccines.

Some are concerned that Sinovac’s CoronaVac will not work as well, while others fear that Europe and the United States will not recognize it, as travel restrictions are lifted for those who are fully vaccinated.

Continue reading the story

Brazilian health experts are seeking to allay concerns, particularly about CoronaVac, fighting a wave of criticism, including from President Jair Bolsonaro, who declared on the use of the Chinese vaccine earlier this month: “It did not work.”

Late-stage trials in Brazil found that CoronaVac is 50% effective in preventing symptomatic infections, compared with 76% for Astrazeneca and 95% for Pfizer.

But in a real-world context, CoronaVac has proven very effective in reducing hospitalization and death, argue Brazilian public health experts.

“When you look at what really matters, reducing the number of hospitalizations and deaths, all the vaccines that we have in Brazil have a very high efficacy,” said Barbosa.

In Serrana, a town in the state of Sao Paulo, where almost the entire adult population was vaccinated with CoronaVac as part of a study, deaths were reduced by 95%. Hospitalizations fell 86% and symptomatic infections 80%.

Public health experts have also emphasized that the risk of developing blood clots as a result of taking the Astrazeneca vaccine is incredibly rare.

No vaccine, the scientists declare, completely eliminates the possibility of death.

“Choosing your vaccine is an ignorant gesture that lacks commitment to public health,” said Dimas Covas, president of the Butantan Institute that produces CoronaVac in Brazil.

(Report by Pedro Fonseca in Rio de Janeiro and Eduardo Simoes in Sao Paulo, written by Stephen Eisenhammer; Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)