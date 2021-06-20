Pickup truck runs over family of 6 in the Bronx

A Jeep truck ran over six members of a family on a sidewalk in The bronx in what looks like a direct attack, not an accident.

The gray vehicle rolled onto the sidewalk at 170th Street and Sheridan Avenue near Grant Park in Claremont, injuring all six people, leaving one woman in critical condition, according to a report by the NYPD shared to The New York Post.

The events occurred around 4 am this Sunday, when the six people were on the sidewalk and were run over by the subject in his vehicle. Two of the victims, a 60-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman, were left under the truck, the report added..

Fire Department personnel went to the scene to free the victims. All the people were taken to Lincoln Hospital.

“We were just talking normally until a car came out of nowhere and hit us, for no particular reason,” an unidentified family member told the WABC station.

He added that this “was not an accident.”

“Wherever they came from they were speeding towards us,” he said.

The driver, who fled on foot, is estimated to be driving at about 60 miles per hour, that is, more than 90 kilometers per hour.

No arrests have been reported for this fact.