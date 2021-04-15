Picking up baby birds from the ground does more harm than good

What to do if a bird is being attacked?

If you observe that a bird is being attacked by an animal, it is better that you do not take it home and that you call a wildlife rehabilitation center or environmental authority agents. No one should raise a bird, because birds deserve to have a normal life in the wild. Also, they usually hang out with their parents in their first flight lessons, so surely are watching the surroundings.

The chicks are too young to be alone and should be in the nest with their mother. Therefore, if you find a chick, it is best to look for the nest and put it back in its place. If you can’t find the nest or it’s too high, place the bird in a container with small drainage holes. Let him on a high branch in a sheltered place and see if the adults are able to find them. If the calf returns to the ground or the parents do not return, you should call a rehab center.

On the other hand, chicks often spend time on the ground before they are ready to fly. If the bird is in a safe place, leave it where it is and keep it away from people and pets. Keep in mind that the parents will be supervising and will probably be providing food.